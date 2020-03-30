🔥Hammerson receives just a third of its rents bill due🔥

Shopping centres owner Hammerson on Monday admitted that only around a third of its quarterly rent bill has been paid as cash-strapped retailers battle the coronavirus.

Hammerson said of its second quarter UK rent bill due late February in Scotland and March 25 in England, which covers the three months ahead, 37% was paid as of March 27.

Hammerson, like rivals, last year saw a number of businesses seek store closures or rent cuts due to tough High Street conditions. Coronavirus has now put further pressure on the landlord.

Scores of Hammerson’s tenants have had to close due to Government orders. Many chains have warned they can’t afford to pay property costs while they have no trade.

The firm behind the Brent Cross centre has scrapped the planned final dividend of 14.8p per share for the year to December 2019, and it has also withdrawn its results guidance for 2020.

Shares in Hammerson lost 10.8p, or more than 12%, to 74.74p. The shares are down around 76% since the start of the year.

Taking into account rent holidays, deferrals or moves to monthly payments which Hammerson has offered some businesses, it received 57% of the payment due.

The company said: “In these circumstances, we believe we should support our occupiers, particularly smaller and independent brands that are less resilient to the closure of their space in our centres.”