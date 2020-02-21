🔥Hammerson in cut-price retreat from retail parks🔥

Shopping centres giant Hammerson on Friday agreed a cut-price £400 million deal to exit the troubled retail parks market.

The firm behind the Brent Cross centre said it has offloaded a package of seven sites, including in Oxfordshire and Warwickshire, to investor Orion European Real Estate Fund.

The price is 22.8% lower than what they were valued at in June 2019, and means Hammerson has quit the retail parks market.

The discount comes as landlords battle the UK retail property crisis. They have suffered from tenants closing shops or demanding rent cuts through restructuring processes.

Competition from online retailers has also hammered the sector, resulting in UK retail parks’ valuations plummeting as much as 27% in the past year.

Hammerson’s deal, the largest UK retail parks portfolio sale in the past decade, was announced alongside the disposal of two other retail parks for £55 million to unnamed buyers.

It means the company, which is trying to reduce its debt pile — £3.1 billion as at last June — has made close to £1 billion of disposals since 2019.

Chief executive David Atkins said: “Against a challenged retail and investment backdrop we have exited the retail parks sector.”

John Cahill, analyst at Stifel, said: “The sale of all the remaining retail parks in one go reduces contagion into the rest of the portfolio valuation, and makes a substantial contribution to reducing leverage, plus exposure to the UK.”

The shares improved 6.6p to 232.3p.

Hammerson unveiled plans to leave retail parks to focus on other parts of its empire in 2018 after it ditched a £3.4 billion swoop for smaller rival Intu.

Hammerson will concentrate on its shopping centres, premium outlets, and introducing new offices and hotels around some of its existing properties.