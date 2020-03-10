🔥Hamlet northeast of Calgary evacuated after CN train hits propane truck, gas spills out🔥

THREE HILLS, Alta. — People in the hamlet of Swalwell northeast of Calgary were forced from their homes Monday after a Canadian National freight train collided with a tanker truck carrying propane.

CN said there were no reports of injuries or a fire.

A CN spokesman said propane spilled from the truck and the area was evacuated as a precaution.

Kneehill County said it declared a State of Local Emergency for the hamlet and 100 residents have been evacuated or displaced.

“Safety is of the utmost importance for our residents and the first responders working tirelessly to contain the scene,” county Reeve Jerry Wittstock said in a release.

“We ask that you please continue to avoid the affected area until notified by local authorities that it is safe to return.”

The county said the collision happened at 14: 55 p.m. at the railroad crossing along Railway Avenue in the hamlet.

Firefighters went door-to-door to ensure that people left.

Crews were on the scene working to contain two propane tanks.

CN said the train did not derail and no goods from the rail cars carrying intermodal containers spilled.

Evacuees were told to find another place to spend the night.

They were asked to register at a reception centre at the Prairie Bible Institute in nearby Three Hills.