🔥Halloween Kills Test Screenings Start This Week🔥

2018’s Halloween breathed new lease of life into Michael Myers, making for a crucial and box office smash that took the franchise in a brand new direction while paying tribute to its past. Buoyed by its success, Blumhouse quickly commissioned back-to-back sequels: Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends. They’ll be released on Halloween 2020 and 2021 and also have both now finished shooting. It appears that Halloween Kills is coming along nicely, too, as it’s being reported that the movie is deep into post-production and you will be prepared to start test screenings the moment this week.

The story has been reported by Halloween Daily News, who declare that test audiences have already been invited to a screening on Thursday evening in LA. This might follow the pattern laid down by 2018’s Halloween, that was also put before audiences at the initial opportunity to observe how they reacted to it. Blumhouse got some valuable information from the January 2018 screenings, too, which led to extensive reshoots and a complete new ending.

But while 2018’s Halloween could technically standalone (though you can find blatant sequel hooks in the final outcome), Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends look like they need to be read as two halves of exactly the same story (despite what the producers claim). Screening it to audiences this early implies that Blumhouse will not only see what realy works and what doesn’t work, but gives them time and energy to alter Halloween Ends aswell. Therefore, Halloween Kills will certainly go prior to the camera for reshoots in 2020, and Halloween Ends will dsicover reshoots in 2021.

Nonetheless they do it, I simply hope they can capture the sense of menace, brutality and danger that made Halloween this type of gripping watch. And, as the test screenings will without doubt be tightly controlled and NDA’d, I’m betting we’ll see at the very least a few leaks that’ll give us a concept of what things to expect come the film’s October 16th release.