The most recent headlines in your inbox

Half the world’s sandy beaches could be wiped away by the finish of the century because of rising sea levels along with other climate change effects, new research has found.

A big proportion of shoreline in densely populated areas is projected to be lost as rising seas, changing weather patterns along with other factors erode sandy beaches that now take into account greater than a third of global sea coasts.

The analysis showed Australia, Canada, Chile, Mexico, China and america shall be on the list of hardest hit.

Lead writer of the analysis, coastal oceanographer Michalis Vousdoukas of the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre in Ispra, Italy said: “Touristic areas that have sandy beaches as their main feature will most likely face strong consequences.”

Mr Vousdoukas added that sandy shorelines also play an essential environmental role.

“Sandy beaches are essential habitats supporting an array of species. They protect the coast from the consequences of storms also, so without sandy beaches other inland environments could be affected by the consequences of saltwater and waves intrusion,” he said.

A growth in global sea levels has accelerated in recent decades, with the significant reasons viewed as thermal expansion – water expands since it warms – and melting of land-based ice such as for example glaciers and ice sheets.

The researchers analysed satellite images showing shoreline changes in the past three decades and applied these trends to two climate change scenarios excited, one envisioning a moderate mitigation of greenhouse gas emissions associated with climate change and another envisioning high emissions.

By 2050, the researchers projected losses of 13.6% to 15.2% of global beaches, amounting to 22,430 to 25,172 miles of lost sandy shorelines.

By 2100, they projected losses of 35.7% to 49.5% of beaches spanning 59,068 to 81,862 miles.

Australia would lose more sandy shoreline than any country, with to 9 up,227 miles projected to be gone by 2100, about 50 % its current total sandy coastline.

Canada ranks second in projected losses (around 8,963 miles), accompanied by Chile (around 4,138 miles), Mexico (around 3,410 miles), China (around 3,380 miles), the united states (around 3,436 miles), Russia (around 2,959 miles) and Argentina (around 2,323 miles)