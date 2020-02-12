🔥Hakim Ziyech to Chelsea? Tammy Abraham 'likes' transfer links with summer deal🔥

Tammy Abraham has made this thoughts on Chelsea’s interest in Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech clear.

The Blues are understood to have verbally agreed a deal to sign Ziyech in the summer for €45m (£38m) and will now discuss personal terms with the Premier League side.

Ziyech was one of Ajax’s stars as they reached the Champions League semi-finals last season, and will end this campaign in doubles figures for goals and assists for the fifth year on the trot.

Abraham obviously likes what he sees, literally. Having seen football contenter creators 433 post a mocked-up picture of Ziyech as a wizard, the Chelsea striker hit that heart to show his apprehication.

Chelsea failed to make a single signing during January but, less than two weeks later, look to be wrapping up one of the deals of the summer after a breakthrough in talks.

Much like last year’s deal to sign Christian Pulisic from Dortmund, Chelsea are acting fast to snap up highly rated. talent.