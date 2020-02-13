🔥Hakim Ziyech to Chelsea: £38m transfer 'sees countless openings others don't'🔥

Chelsea-bound Hakim Ziyech has a gift for carving out ‘countless openings other don’t see’, according to a former team-mate.

The Blues have agreed a deal in principle with Ajax to sign the winger for a fee in the region of £38m at the end of the season.

Ziyech, who helped Ajax win the league and Dutch Cup double last season, has continued his fine form this term with eight goals and 18 assists across the Eredivisie and Champions League.

It is a familiar tale for the 26-year-old, who has scored more than 50 goals and registered at least 15 assists in three straight seasons since moving to Amsterdam in 2017.

Dutch defender Ramon Zomer, who played alongside Ziyech for SC Heerenveen, said his vision set him apart from both team-mates and opponents from an early age.

“I was sat on the bench and tried to keep track of how often he saw openings that we didn’t see,” centre-back Zomer said of Ziyech, who came through the academy at Heerenveen and signed his first professional deal aged 19.

In pictures | Chelsea’s summer transfer targets

“There were a lot of them. It was not nice to be a substitute, but with Hakim on the field we at least had something to enjoy.”