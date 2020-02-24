🔥Hakim Ziyech reveals Chelsea boss Frank Lampard played key role in transfer decision🔥

Hakim Ziyech has revealed Frank Lampard played a huge role in his decision to join Chelsea.

Ziyech signed a five-year deal with Chelsea on Sunday after the Blues agreed a £37million deal with Ajax and he will move to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

The Morocco winger has been in regular contact with Lampard over past few weeks and, in his first interview since agreeing his switch to Chelsea, said: “He gave me a good feeling and that was also big to do with the decision.

“Happy, proud, I am excited and I cannot wait. It [Chelsea] is a big club in a big competition. I like the style of play, they play really attacking football, and that is something that fits me and that is one of the biggest reasons I chose therefore.”

Ziyech will spend the rest of the season with Ajax and has outlined his aims before he becomes a Chelsea player.

“First of all to enjoy it with the people here [at Ajax],” he said. “The team-mates and the people we work with, the trainers and everybody around the club. The most important is to enjoy it and win the trophies we have to win.”