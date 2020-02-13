🔥Hakim Ziyech 'deserves' to play for Chelsea, says Ajax team-mate Donny van de Beek🔥

Ajax star Donny van de Beek has backed team-mate Hakim Ziyech to shine at Chelsea ahead of his move this summer.

The Blues have confirmed that a deal has been agreed between the two clubs which will see Ziyech – a top target of Lampard’s last month – move to west London this summer for a fee of around £38million.

Personal terms are still to be discussed with the Moroccan international, though that is not expected to be a problem.

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag expressed his surprise this week that the Dutch side had been able to keep hold of Ziyech for so long, and Van de Beek – who has also long been tipped to leave Amsterdam – has backed the 26-year-old to thrive in Frank Lampard’s side.

“I wish him everything and I hope he will do very well there,” Van de Beek told VoetbalPrimeur.

(AFP via Getty Images)

“It is a step he deserves in my opinion. It is a fantastic football player, so I am confident that he will do well. I think it’s a very nice club with a lot of young players that can grow.

“I think Hakim will certainly be in place. Everyone of course has their opinion about that, but I think it’s a nice club for him.”

Chelsea tried to agree a deal which would have seen Ziyech move last month but the Dutch champions did not want to lose such an influential player halfway through the season.