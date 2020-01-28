🔥Hailey Baldwin admits she questioned her parents over whether marrying Justin Bieber was a ‘bad idea’🔥

Hailey Baldwin (now Bieber) is happily married to husband Justin Bieber, but that doesn’t mean she didn’t have a moment where she questioned their decision to tie the knot.

You see, Hailey and Justin had dated before back in 2015, but their relationship was short-lived and they split just after a month. They then rekindled things in 2018 and just two months later announced they were set to wed.

Things definitely moved quickly for the pair, so much so, that Hailey had to stop and think about whether she was doing the right thing by marrying the Baby hit-maker.

So, naturally, she enlisted the help of her mum and dad.

Speaking in Justin’s YouTube series, Seasons, Hailey revealed: ‘I said [to my parents] this is the time you need to stop me from doing something crazy if you think this is a bad idea.

‘Him and I’ve known each other for so long that there was a part of it that [getting married] didn’t feel scary but it was such a big life decision that it was so much emotion all at one time.’

Although, she says that she ‘knew in her heart’ she wanted to marry Biebs, because she knew she would always love him – despite things not working out first time around.

‘He’s the first person I ever had real feelings for,’ she said. ‘When things went south for a little bit and we went our separate ways, I just knew that no matter what the outcome was going to be, I knew that he was going to be somebody I loved for the rest of my life.’

Hailey and Justin first wed in a courthouse in New York in September 2018, two months after he popped the question, and later held a second ceremony in South Carolina where they wed in front of family and friends.

Justin’s docu-series comes after he recently released new music for the first time since 2016. He dropped new track Yummy that reached number two in the charts.

He was beaten to the top spot by Roddy Rich and his track The Box, but ever gracious in defeat, Biebs made sure to congratulate Roddy on Twitter.

‘Congratulating Roddy on his incredible achievement of beating one of the world’s biggest music stars, Biebs tweeted: ‘Thanks everyone. So thankful. #yummy. @RoddyRicch You had to go and make a banger smh! Haha ur the man!! Love the song!! congrats on your first #1!! Everyone go stream #thebox.’





