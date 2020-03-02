🔥Hackney crash: Woman, 34, dies after motorbike and car collide in north-east London🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A 34-year-old woman has died after a motorbike and car crashed in north-east London.

Police were called to the junction of Amhurst Road and Bodney Road in Hackney after the collision at 1.37pm on Sunday.

The female motorcyclist and her pillion passenger, also a woman, were found injured and London Ambulance Service (LAS) paramedics gave them treatment at the scene before taking the patients to hospital.

One died a short time later and the other suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The Met Police said they are still trying to work out who was driving and who was the passenger.

A spokesman said: “One of the women, aged 34, died at a short time later.

“The second woman, aged 30, suffered non life-threatening injuries.”

There have been no arrests, police said.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is helping officers with their investigation.

Anyone with information or footage should call Roads and Transport Policing Command on 0208597 4874 quoting reference CAD3837/01Mar.