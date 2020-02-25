🔥Hackbridge fire: Commuters face disruption as warehouse fire breaks out near London station🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Commuters are being warned they face disruption after a fire broke out at a workshop near a London station.

The fire broke out next to Hackbridge railway station and trains were stopped from running in both directions through the station on Tuesday morning.

Twelve fire engines and 80 firefighters battled the blaze at a car repair workshop.

Operators Southern Rail and Thameslink later said all lines were open including train operations between Carshalton and Mitcham South but those using Hackbridge could still face disruption.

Part of the workshop in south-west London was alight, while at least 60 gas cylinders had been removed and cooled to prevent any explosions.

Twelve fire engines were manned by crews from Wallington and surrounding fire stations to fight the blaze after being called at around 2am, the brigade added.

It has taken almost three hours to bring the fire under control (London Fire Brigade)

At least 60 gas cylinders have been removed from the workshop and cooled down to prevent them from exploding.

The brigade was called at 2.05am and firefighters managed to get the fire under control by 4.42am.

The cause of the fire not yet known and is under investigation.