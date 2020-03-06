🔥Hachette employees walk out to protest publishing of Woody Allen's memoirs following Ronan and Dylan Farrow criticism🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Following the news that an imprint of Hachette Book Group would be publishing Woody Allen’s memoirs, employees of the publishing house staged a walkout in New York in protest.

Just days prior, Woody Allen’s children Ronan and Dylan Farrow (who both assert that Allen sexually abused Dylan as a child) criticised the publishing group and Ronan additionally severed ties following Hachette’s publication of his book Catch and Kill.

Dylan Farrow (R) with her mother Mia Farrow (Getty Images)

The walkout came three days after Hachette imprint Grand Central Publishing announced it would be publishing Woody Allen’s memoirs, titled Apropos of Nothing.

One Twitter user estimated that 75 Hachette employees had walked out, while another employee estimated about a hundred had walked via Huffington Post.

They were from various imprints including Grand Central Publishing, Little, Brown (who published Ronan’s book), Orbit, Hachette Books and Forever according to Publishers Weekly.

Little, Brown published Farrow’s book Catch and Kill, a 2019 bestseller which delved into his investigative reporting of convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein.

Ronan Farrow (Getty Images)

Farrow accused Hachette of “being asked to assist in efforts by abusive men to whitewash their crimes” and in an email shared with the New York Times dropped Hachette as his publisher, writing, “Imagine if this was your sister.”

Dylan Farrow has maintained for three decades that her father Woody Allen allegedly sexually abused her when she was seven years old, however Allen has repeatedly denied the allegation. The abuse allegations were investigated at the time but Allen was never charged. In 1993, attorney Frank Maco said that although there was “probable cause” to prosecute Allen, he would not be doing so due to the trauma he believed it would cause Dylan.

Woody Allen meeting reporters in 1992 (Getty Images)

Publisher’s Weekly reported that an auto-reply email from Grand Central Publishing employees announced the walk-out, which read, “This afternoon, Grand Central Publishing employees are walking out of the Hachette New York office in protest of the publication of Woody Allen’s memoir. We stand in solidarity with Ronan Farrow, Dylan Farrow, and survivors of sexual assault.”

NPR reporter David Folkenflik claimed on Twitter that Little, Brown executive editor Vanessa Mobley also set her email to the auto-reply message. Mobley is the editor of Ronan’s book Catch and Kill.

Hachette employees also began to rally on social media behind the hashtags #HachetteWalkout, #LittleBrownWalkout and #GrandCentralWalkout.

The hashtag is full of numerous employees sharing pictures of the walkout as well as authors and employees from various branches of Hachette who couldn’t be there sharing messages of solidarity, including a number from Little, Brown UK.

Orbit employee Laura Fitzgerald tweeted, “As an employee of Hachette Book Group and in support of my colleagues at Little, Brown and survivors of sexual assault, I am walking out of the New York office this afternoon. #LittleBrownWalkout, #GrandCentralWalkout, @RealDylanFarrow, @RonanFarrow”

As an employee of Hachette Book Group and in support of my colleagues at Little, Brown and survivors of sexual assault, I am walking out of the New York office this afternoon. #LittleBrownWalkout, #GrandCentralWalkout, @RealDylanFarrow, @RonanFarrow

— Laura Fitzgerald (@Laura_FitzG) March 5, 2020

Grand Central Publishing employee Maddie Caldwell also tweeted, “Took me some time to write this because the work is hard and I’ve been in the thick of things. As a Hachette employee, I walked out today in solidarity with the #LittleBrownWalkout, #GrandCentralWalkout, @RealDylanFarrow, @RonanFarrow, and all survivors of sexual assault.”

Hachette author Terri Nixon, whose books are published by Little, Brown, wrote, “As a survivor of sustained childhood abuse, and disbelieved by those I trusted, I couldn’t be prouder of my publisher for taking this stand against abusers and predators; may it set a precedent we can rely on. #LittleBrownWalkout”

Hachette author Devin Madson, whose books are published by Orbit, also wrote, “So happy to see so many Hachette employees walking out in solidarity with the #LittleBrownWalkout, and all survivors of sexual assault. I’ve never been prouder to be an Orbit author than when seeing the wonderful people I work with there taking this stand.”

Another from Little, Brown UK wrote, “Solidarity with our amazing colleagues across the pond.”

Little, Brown UK also released a statement regarding the position of Hachette’s UK branch, writing, “Little, Brown Book Group, part of Hachette UK, is proud to be the publisher of Ronan Farrow’s ‘Catch and Kill’. We would like to make it clear that we are not the publisher of Woody Allen’s forthcoming memoir, nor is any other Hachette UK company.”

Hachette UK also told the Evening Standard, “Hachette UK is not publishing or distributing Woody Allen’s upcoming memoir.”

Woody Allen (AFP/Getty Images)

A Little, Brown employee spoke to Slate about the moment that they discovered that Hachette would be publishing Allen’s memoirs, which claimed that they only found out about it after the Associated Press announced the news. Saying that they felt “betrayed”, they revealed, “The acquisition was done last year, but there was no deal announcement [at the time], which usually happens. We found out a month before it’s being published, so this book already physically exists somewhere.”

“That’s also part of the problem and a lot of the reason a lot of people at Little, Brown and everybody at the company felt betrayed. It was a complete secret up until it was produced and made into a bound book,” they continued.

Woody Allen with his wife Soon-Yi Previn, who is sister to Dylan and Ronan Farrow (AP)

Hachette has since released a statement to the New York Times and The Daily Beast, which read, “We respect and understand the perspective of our employees who have decided to express their concern over the publication of this book. We will engage our staff in a fuller discussion about this at the earliest opportunity.”

Ronan Farrow has since retweeted a number of people involved with the walkout, as well as those who have shared messages of support. Dylan Farrow has done the same, adding she was “unbelievably overwhelmed and so incredibly grateful for the solidarity”. She wrote, “From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

Ronan Farrow (Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Ronan released a statement on Twitter which claimed the publisher was “wildly unprofessional” and said publishing Allen’s memoirs “shows a lack of ethics and compassion for victims of sexual abuse.”

He wrote, “I was disappointed to learn through press reports that Hachette, my publisher, acquired Woody Allen’s memoir after other major publishers refused to do so and concealed the decision from me and its own employees while we were working on Catch and Kill – a book about how powerful men, including Woody Allen, avoid accountability for sexual abuse.”

Ronan continued, “Hachette did not fact check the Woody Allen book. My sister Dylan has never been contacted to respond to any denial or mischaracterisation of the abuse she suffered at the hands of Woody Allen – a credible allegation, maintained for almost three decades, backed up by contemporaneous accounts and evidence.”

Dylan also released a statement calling it an “utter betrayal” of her brother and “deeply upsetting to me personally.”

She continued, “For the record, I was never contact by any fact checkers to verify the information in this ‘memoir’, demonstrating an egregious abdication of Hachette’s most basic responsibility….This provides yet another example of the profound privilege that power, money, and notoriety affords.”

Apropos of Nothing is set to be published on April 7 and has been described in a press release as a ‘comprehensive account of [Allen’s] life, both personal and professional’. It stated that ‘Allen also writes of his relationships with family, friends and the loves of his life.’