🔥Gwyneth Paltrow jokes about Contagion in £76 face mask on plane as coronavirus spreads🔥

Gwyneth Paltrow took no chances on her trans-Atlantic flight, as the star posted a picture of herself wearing a £76 high tech hygiene mask from her flight admid coronavirus fears.

Paltrow snapped a selfie of herself looking concerned with the black mask on and made a reference to her 2011 film Contagion, a thriller set in the midst of a global virus epidemic.

Paltrow wrote, “En route to Paris. Paranoid? Prudent? Panicked? Placid? Pandemic? Propaganda? Paltrow’s just going to go ahead and sleep with this thing on the plane.”

“I’ve already been in this movie,” she said, referencing Contagion. She added some advice for those looking to protect themselves from the virus, saying, “Stay safe. Don’t shake hands. Wash hands frequently.”

The actor, who is also known for her infamous luxury wellness empire Goop, was seen wearing a £76 Airnum + Nemen mask.

Tested in a Swedish laboratory, the water repellent mask features five layers (including two “electro charged” layers) which claims to filter air pollutants, pollen, bacteria and other germs, wildfire smoke and more.

It also features two very Mad Max exhalation valve, 3D memory nose-foam to retain its shape and is made from a high tech Italian fabric which is “nylon bonded.” It is currently sold out.

A 60 year old man became the first French national to die of coronavirus on Tuesday evening, after being brought to the Pile Salpetriere Hospital in Paris.

Previously, a Chinese tourist died in France in February while two new French coronavirus cases were also reported today.

Currently, over 2,700 people have died of the virus which originated in Wuhan, China.

Over 80,000 global cases have been reported and in Europe, Italy has become an epicentre for the illness following a major outbreak and at least 322 people have been infected with the virus.