🔥GWR and Southeastern to offer free train travel to women fleeing domestic violence🔥

A new programme will allow women escaping domestic abuse to obtain free train tickets to help them get to safe accommodation.

The ‘rail to refuge’ scheme sees Women’s Aid and Imkaan, a charity that addresses violence against black and minority ethnic (BAME) women, partner with Southeastern and Great Western Railway (GWR) to offer free train travel.

While women and their family fleeing a domestic abuse situation should always go to their local refuge first, the refuge may have limited places or the woman may need to get further away from her partner. Yet, many women in these situations find themselves unable to travel due to economic abuse, where their partner controls the household finances.

The way the ‘rail to refuge’ scheme works is that when a woman fleeing a domestic abuse situation secures a place of refuge, she will be asked if she (and her family) require any assistance travelling to this refuge. If so, and the journey is possible on a GWR line or Southeastern line, the refuge will contact GWR or Southeastern who will issue an e-ticket to the refuge.

“We’re delighted to launch the ‘rail to refuge’ scheme to support women fleeing domestic abuse. Access to cash is a major barrier for women escaping an abusive partner, and free train travel will be one less thing for these women to worry about at a time of acute crisis,” Adina Claire, acting co-CEO of Women’s Aid, said in a statement.

“I’d like to thank Great Western Railway for supporting this initiative, and encourage other rail companies to contact Women’s Aid if they’d like to join the scheme and help us support women fleeing domestic abuse.”

GWR Business Assurance Director, Joe Graham, added: “The railway is much more than trains and rail track; it is about supporting the communities that it serves. Many of those trapped are unable to flee from their abusers because they have no means by which to do so. Now, with what is such a simple idea, we are able to help provide that means.”

For more information on Women’s Aid refuges and to find your nearest one, please visit womensaid.org.uk or freephone the 24 Hour National Domestic Violence Helpline on 0808 2000 247.