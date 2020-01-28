🔥Guns N’ Roses announce massive Glasgow show🔥

Guns N’ Roses have announced details of a huge outdoor show in Scotland this summer.

A month after playing two dates at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, the rock icons will head to Glasgow Green on June 25, with tickets going on general sale this Friday (January 31) at 9am GMT.

You can check out their updated list of 2020 European tour dates below.

May



20 Lisbon Passeio Maritimo De Algés, Portugal



23 Seville Estadio Benito Villamarin, Spain



26 Munich Olympiastadion, Germany



29 London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium



30 London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

June



02 Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany



06 Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden



09 Vienna Ernst Happel Stadium, Austria



12 Firenze Firenze Rocks Festival, Italy



14 Berne Stade de Suisse. Switzerland



17 Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland



19 Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic



21 Landgraaf Pinkpop Festival, Holland



23 Glasgow Green, Glasgow



27 Dublin Marlay Park Concert Series, Ireland

The band’s current line-up sees Axl Rose playing with Slash and Duff McKagan after all three reunited once more back in 2016.

In early 2019, McKagan seemingly confirmed that the reunited line-up are making an album – describing their new material as “magnificent”.

But Slash recently suggested that changes in the way albums are released has prompted a delay with Guns N’ Roses first album in more than a decade.

The legendary guitarist told Guitar.com that “stuff is happening” with regards to a new LP “but there are no specifics.” He continued: “More than anything, it’s because of the nature of the industry right now.”

Guns N’ Roses’ most recent album was ‘Chinese Democracy’ in 2008. The record marked their first album of new music since the classic line-up’s last album ‘The Spaghetti Incident?’ in 1993.