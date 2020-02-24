Gunfire in St. Louis kills boy, 6, critically injures his sister, 9 as family drives through a neighborhood

A group of women console one another outside the hospital as police investigate a shooting after a vehicle arrived at the St. Louis Children’s Hospital in St. Louis with two children and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The shooting originally occurred near the intersection of Highland Avenue and N.Euclid Avenue. One of the children that arrived at the hospital died of their wounds. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

A tow truck removes a vehicle that arrived at the St. Louis Childrens Hospital in St. Louis with two children and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The shooting originally occurred near the intersection of Highland Avenue and Euclid Avenue. One of the children that arrived at the hospital died of their wounds. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com. Euclid and Highland

Police remove a backpack from a vehicle that arrived at the St. Louis Childrens Hospital in St. Louis with two children and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The shooting originally occurred near the intersection of Highland Avenue and Euclid Avenue. One of the children that arrived at the hospital died of their wounds. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

Police investigate a vehicle that arrived at the St. Louis Childrens Hospital in St. Louis with two children and one woman suffering from gunshot wounds on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. The shooting originally occurred near the intersection of Highland Avenue and Euclid Avenue. One of the children that arrived at the hospital died of their wounds. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

Updated at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with the identity of the 6-year-old killed in the shooting.ST. LOUIS — A 6-year-old boy was killed and his 9-year-old sister critically wounded when a gunman opened fire on their family as they drove through a neighborhood here on Saturday afternoon, police said.Police identified the boy Sunday as David Birchfield III, who lived on the 2800 block of Samuel Shepard Drive.At about 1:45 p.m., a man, Birchfield’s mother and her three children were driving north on Euclid Avenue in the Kingsway East neighborhood, about two miles north of the Central West End, St. Louis police Chief John Hayden told the Post-Dispatch.As the car entered the intersection at Highland Avenue, a man across the street began shooting at the car, Hayden said. The 6-year-old and the 9-year-old were hit. The woman was injured by shattered glass. The third child, 8, was not injured. Police on Sunday said the third child was 7.The man drove straight to the hospital, where the boy was pronounced dead. The girl is in critical condition but expected to survive, Hayden said.P.J. Jones was in her house at the intersection at around that same time, when she heard six to eight gunshots coming from the alley behind her.“It sounded like, ‘Pop-pop-pop-pop,’” Jones said. “I froze immediately. It was so frightening.”She got up and looked out the window, but didn’t see anything. Detectives later came to her house to check her security camera footage, but she said the video didn’t catch the shooting.Jones, who grew up in the house, has heard gunshots before, but usually they’re farther away.“I’m so sick of hearing gunshots,” she said. “I wish the neighborhood would get back to the way it was.”She said detectives placed evidence tags in the alley behind her house, marking the locations of bullet casings.About an hour after the shooting, a silver Nissan Rogue was still parked at the entrance to the emergency room at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. The SUV’s back window was shattered. Police tape wrapped around the car. Officers spoke to adults who were crying and hugging.At least one bullet hole was visible in the passenger side of the SUV.A tow truck pulled it away at around 3:30 p.m.“It’s very disturbing that someone would open fire on a car with children in it,” Hayden said. “That’s the challenge we have as a community, as a police department, to investigate incidents like this.”Hayden urged anyone with information to call the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

