Gun charges against St. Louis Democratic fundraiser dismissed again

ST. LOUIS — A judge last week dismissed felony charges against a Democratic fundraiser accused of firing a handgun and shouting racial slurs at people in 2017.Matthew D. Lieberman, 40, was originally charged in November 2017 with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. Charging documents alleged that after buying cigarettes at an Amoco gas station on Skinker Boulevard and Highway 40 (Interstate 64), he directed a racial epithet at a man there, made an offensive gesture and then fired shots at him.

Matthew D. Lieberman, a Democratic fundraiser in St. Louis, was accused of firing a gun and yelling racial slurs in two St. Louis incidents.

A short time later, Lieberman shouted racial slurs at maintenance workers at a Jack in the Box at 1242 Hampton Avenue and then fired several gunshots from a Mercedes-Benz sedan, the documents claimed.But at a Feb. 18 hearing, Lieberman’s lawyer, Travis Noble, moved to have the case dismissed for failure to prosecute, and St. Louis Associate Circuit Judge Craig K. Higgins granted the motion. Noble said prosecutors never brought the case to a grand jury.A spokeswoman for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner did not respond to questions about the dismissal of the case.It was the second time that charges had been dismissed in the matter. St. Louis prosecutors dismissed the charges in October just before Lieberman’s trial was to begin, then re-filed them days later.Noble said two witnesses failed to appear when subpoenaed prior to that trial, and the judge then later refused to let them testify.He said the other witnesses against Lieberman “were not strong.”Asked if prosecutors could re-file charges, Noble answered, “They could, but at some point enough’s enough.”Lieberman had headed up two fundraising firms: Majority Strategies LLC and RAL Strategic Investment Group LLC. He had been a longtime fundraiser for Democrats in Missouri, including former St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay.

