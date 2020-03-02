🔥Guildhall School of Music and Drama school shuts down due to teacher's coronavirus diagnosis🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

One of the UK’s leading drama schools has closed down due to a member of staff testing positive for coronavirus.

The Guildhall School of Music and Drama, in the City, will be shut for up to 14 days from Monday “as a precautionary measure”, according to an email seen by the Guardian.

The City of London Corporation confirmed this, with a spokesperson saying: “Guildhall School can confirm that a member of its teaching staff has tested positive for COVID19.

“The school has been given PHE [Public Health England] advice.

“The staff and Principal are working closely with students to ensure that they receive urgent appropriate advice.”

According to the email, the teacher was in contact with “a limited number” of students and is now recovering in hospital.

It comes as the number of diagnosed cases in the UK reached 40 today , while the PM warned of a “significant” rise in the number of infections.