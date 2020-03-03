🔥Guest conductor McGegan puts on enthusiastic ‘Baroque Brass’ Chamber Music show🔥

British conductor Nicholas McGegan. Photo by Randy Beach

International conducting star and Baroque specialist Nicholas McGegan is a regular visitor to St. Louis, usually doing a gig at the St. Louis Symphony and, these days, dropping by the St. Louis Chamber Music Society where he directs musical experiences with members of the symphony, Charles Metz at the harpsichord and special guests.A McGegan date is not merely an appearance — it is more like an event. He is always the enthusiastic host, giving witty oral program notes and generally inviting both audience and performers to have a good time. And that was the case Monday night at the intimate Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries space for an evening of “Baroque Brass” music, including one horn and two trumpet concertos.The first half contained short pieces by some of the usual Baroque suspects —Albinoni (Sinfonia in G Major), Torelli (Concerto for Trumpet) and Arcangelo Corelli (Concerto Grosso in D Major). And Pachelbel sent us into intermission with his Canon and Gigue. The Canon is one of the most famous pieces in classical music, while the Gigue is hardly ever heard, probably because it isn’t very long and is very slight musically. But listening to it live made the interplay of the canon themes even more clear and interesting.The second half was more substantial, making the first half seem like a warmup until the composer “varsity” showed up. Tage Larsen was the second trumpet in St. Louis before joining the Chicago Symphony in 2002. He was the guest soloist in the Torelli, as well as in Telemann’s Concerto in D that ended the program. His shy, ingratiating stage presence made him seem a bit short of breath. But he overcame his apparent nervousness to negotiate difficult runs through sky-high octaves as well as less aggressive softer passages.