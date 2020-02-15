🔥Gucci opens Los Angeles restaurant with world-renowned chef Massimo Bottura🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

Marrying two of Italy’s finest exports – fashion and food – Gucci has announced the opening of its first US restaurant.

Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura sees the Italian luxury fashion house teaming up with the three-Michelin-star chef to create what we can only imagine to be the most glamorous dining experience to hit your Instagram feed.

The restaurant, which opens to the public on February 17th, is set on the roof of Gucci’s Los Angeles flagship store on Rodeo Drive, with an outdoor terrace that boasts views of Beverly Hills for al fresco diners.

(Courtesy of Gucci)

Inside, Osteria takes on a more fashionable flourish with Gucci Décor wallpaper, red marble tables and plush red velvet seating.

And if the duo’s original restaurant in Florence is anything to go by, diners can expect to be served on porcelain plates with colorful floral motifs.

Chefs Bottura and Karime López (the main chef at the restaurant in Florence) worked alongside Mattia Agazzi, who will serve as Gucci Osteria Beverly Hills’ main chef, to create a menu that fuses signature Italian recipes with California-inspired dishes.

Though the entire menu isn’t yet available, Osteria will include Bottura’s famous tortellini and Emilia burger, as well as new dishes using organic produce sourced from local farmers’ markets.

In true Hollywood fashion, Gucci Osteria has already welcomed celebrity A-listers – even before its doors have technically opened.

Ahead of the February 9th Academy Awards, Gucci’s CEO Marco Bizzarri, the brand’s creative director Alessandro Michele and chef Bottura hosted a pre-Oscars party for a select guest list that included Salma Hayek, Dakota Johnson and Saoirse Ronan.