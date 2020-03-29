🔥Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Will Reportedly Kill Off Two Guardians🔥

Even though it’s still a few years away from hitting the big screen, it seems like director James Gunn has already begun hashing out plans for his next Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. While he’s still burning the midnight oil on the sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad, Gunn has recently taken the time to keep fans updated on how Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is shaping up.

Just the other week, in fact, he confirmed that Kraglin would be returning for the next installment (which is not exactly a surprise, considering the actor who plays him is none other than Gunn’s brother Sean), and he also told us not too long ago that the film will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, though the story won’t be heavily impacted by everything that transpired as a result of Thanos and his minions.

It looks like there’ll be plenty in store for us when the Guardians reunite on the big screen in a couple of years, then, but unfortunately, we’ve caught wind that fans can expect a few heart-wrenching moments, too. As apparently, Gunn wants there to be real high stakes in the film.

According to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us the Guardians will have a cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder and that a She-Hulk series is coming to Disney Plus, both of which are now confirmed – the current draft of the script has both Rocket Raccoon and Nebula dying. Specifically, it looks like Nebula will be making some sort of sacrifice for the other Guardians (which would certainly complete her redemption story arc that’s been laid out over several MCU films), while Rocket will be killed by the High Evolutionary.

It’s sad stuff for sure, and even though Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is said to be the last big screen outing for the current team, a prequel TV series focusing on Gamora and Nebula is rumored to be in early development on Disney Plus and we’ve also heard rumblings of a potential Drax and Mantis show. Obviously, we’ll all be crossing our fingers that the franchise still continues in some way, but it seems that no matter where things go next, the titular group will never be the same again once the threequel concludes.