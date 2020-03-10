🔥Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Will Introduce ‘Alpha Groot’, According To Vin Diesel🔥

We’ve seen regular Groot and fawned over Baby Groot, but in 2022, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will introduce us to ‘Alpha Groot’.

That’s according to Vin Diesel himself, who spoke to ComicBook.com in anticipation of Sony’s Bloodshot movie, where he also let slip about Star-Lord and Co. appearing in next year’s Thor: Love and Thunder. But that’s another story entirely.

In regards to Guardians 3, though, Diesel was pressed about what kind of character development is in store for Groot, given the sentient being started his MCU career as a towering (albeit slightly clumsy) tree-like humanoid, only to be reduced to a pint-sized baby in time for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

That arc later evolved throughout the course of Infinity War and Endgame, where fans got a glimpse of teenage Groot and all his many mood swings. But for Vol. 3? Vin Diesel has just two words.

I only have two words about that character and it is ‘Alpha Groot’.

The jury’s still out on what Vin Diesel means, exactly, when he says ‘Alpha Groot’. Is he inferring that the tree-like being will assume a leadership role come 2022? Or can we expect Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to pay a visit to Groot’s homeworld?

This is all speculation, of course, given Gunn still has his hands full with The Suicide Squad. But once he’s given Task Force X a much-needed fresh lick of paint, it’s back to the Milano for Vol. 3 of his space-faring adventure. And we simply can’t wait.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is yet to settle on a firm release date, though word is Marvel Studios already has May 2022 earmarked for the James Gunn-directed threequel. Closer to home, Marvel’s Black Widow is next in line to join the MCU, and you can check out its explosive final trailer right here.