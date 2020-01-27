🔥Grow your own sponges to cut down on plastic waste, National Trust says as first property begins practice🔥

Grow your own sponges to cut down on plastic waste, the National Trust has said as its first property begins the practice.

Gardeners at the Knightshayes estate in Devon decided to grow loofah plants in order to supply the kitchen with zero-waste cleaning utensils.

While some sponges come from the sea, loofahs are grown from the Luffa cylindrica, a vine in the cucumber family.

These are, the National Trust has said, very easy to grow and suitable for any garden, and are “the same as growing courgettes”.

They also do not litter the planet with waste like a throwaway plastic foam sponge.

Staff and volunteers are now using their home-grown sponges to wash their mugs and other dishes and say it is working very well.

The team grew 30 fruit which, once cut into segments, produced around 50 washing up sponges. Sponges not needed by the team will be sold in the onsite shop.

The team plan to grow more loofahs this year and are hoping for a sunny, warm growing season which will help produce the very fibrous sponges suitable for bathroom use.

Kitchen Garden Supervisor at Knightshayes, Bev Todd, said: “We know people are looking for ways they can live more sustainably. We hope what we are doing at Knightshayes will inspire others to think about creative, simple ways they can reduce their everyday impact on the environment.”