Group that supports Gardner condemns St. Louis police union spokesman

Supporters of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner rally for the removal of St. Louis Police Officers' Association business manager Jeff Roorda on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in front of the St. Louis Police Officers' Association offices at 3710 Hampton. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Jay Ozier, front, and other supporters of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner rally for the removal of St. Louis Police Officers’ Association business manager Jeff Roorda on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in front of the St. Louis Police Officers’ Association offices at 3710 Hampton. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Supporters of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner rally for the removal of St. Louis Police Officers Association business manager Jeff Roorda, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in front of the St. Louis Police Officers Association office, 3710 Hampton. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — A coalition of activists that supports Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner condemned the head of the St. Louis police union Monday for divisive comments that have brought “deep distrust” between police and the city’s black community.The Justice Coalition, made up of groups like the Universal African Peoples Organization, the Progressive National Baptist Convention and the Coalition of Black Trade Unionists, contends that Jeff Roorda is not a credible mouthpiece for the St. Louis Police Officers’ Association.The group, which held a news conference in front of the association’s headquarters, said Roorda went too far when he suggested on a radio show in September that Gardner should be removed from office “by force or by choice.” The activists want him removed from his post.“(Roorda’s) public voice has contributed to a harsh and deep distrust within the African-American community and law enforcement, and hampers all of our desires for fair and effective public safety,” said the Rev. Darryl Gray of the Progressive National Baptist Convention. “His voice is loud when it comes to being divisive and destructive and when it comes to impeding the character of black elected officials. Is this the voice of the St. Louis Police Officers’ Association?”The association has regularly blasted Gardner on social media for her handling of criminal cases, her efforts at criminal justice reform and the controversies her office faces. Roorda, who’s been the union’s business manager for 10 years, regularly criticizes the circuit attorney to news outlets.Roorda issued a brief response, saying, “The police union is advocating for justice for violent crime victims and fair treatment for police officers. The dozen or so professional protesters who spew anti-police hate for a living don’t like that. If these radicals want me fired, I must be doing my job.” This is not the first time that community groups have called for Roorda’s firing. In September, the NAACP and other groups said Roorda’s language about Gardner “incites violence and is dangerous to our communities.”The activists on Monday pointed to Roorda’s history with the Arnold Police Department to call into question his credibility. After working as a uniformed officer there for 13 years, Roorda was fired in 2001 for lying about a conversation he had with the Arnold police chief at the time, Dale Fredeking.Roorda maintained that his firing was retribution for filing a complaint against Fredeking, but Roorda’s dismissal was upheld in court in 2003. Fredeking himself was eventually fired following allegations of personal and professional misconduct. Gardner’s relationship with city and police officials has been strained, and the tension came to a head in January when Gardner filed a lawsuit alleging she is being hindered from doing her job due to a racist conspiracy. The lawsuit was filed against the city of St. Louis, the police union, Roorda and others.Gardner has come under fire for her handling of the investigation into the conduct of former Gov. Eric Greitens, her creation of a list of police officers who she won’t accept cases from, and the number of prosecutors who have left her office during her tenure.Roorda has also faced his share of controversy for incendiary language he’s used toward public officials.

