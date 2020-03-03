🔥Group forecasts international travel to U.S. will fall 6% in next three months🔥

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – International travel to the United States will fall 6% over the next three months amid growing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, the U.S. Travel Association forecast Tuesday.

The group said the predicted drop would be the largest decline in international inbound travel since the 2007-2008 financial crisis. U.S. airlines have canceled all flights to and from China until late April and cut other flights to Asia and Europe, while the Trump administration has barred nearly all non-U.S. citizens who have recently visited China or Iran from entering the United States. Numerous large gatherings that draw lots of international visitors have also been canceled.