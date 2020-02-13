groundbreaking-civil-rights-lawyers-talk-about-their-lives’-work:-extended-cut

🔥Groundbreaking civil rights lawyers talk about their lives’ work: Extended cut🔥

News Uncategorized
mariya smith0

Fred Gray and Benjamin Crump are two renowned attorneys known for their work in civil rights. Gray was the lawyer for Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the Montgomery Bus Boycott in 1955, while Crump more recently represented the families of Trayvon Martin in Florida and Michael Brown in Missouri. “CBS This Morning” brought them together to talk about their lives’ work as part of our Trailblazers series honoring Black History Month. In this extended interview, Gray and Crump detail growing up during a time of segregation and what inspired them to pursue a career in civil rights.

Related Posts

dawn-butler-hits-out-at-bbc-for-confusing-her-with-black-mp-marsha-de-cordova

Dawn Butler hits out at BBC for confusing her with black MP Marsha de Cordova

John koli
curiosity-is-the-first-step-in-fighting-the-climate-crisis

🔥Curiosity is the first step in fighting the climate crisis🔥

John koli
gaetz-files-complaint-against-pelosi-for-ripping-speech

Gaetz files complaint against Pelosi for ripping speech

mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *