🔥Groundbreaking civil rights lawyers talk about their lives’ work🔥

Fred Gray and Benjamin Crump are two renowned attorneys known for their work in civil rights. Gray was the lawyer for Rosa Parks and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the Montgomery Bus Boycott in 1955, while Crump more recently represented the families of Trayvon Martin in Florida and Michael Brown in Missouri. “CBS This Morning” brought them together to talk about their lives’ work as part of our Trailblazers series honoring Black History Month.

