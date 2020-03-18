🔥Grime Gran blasts 'greedy and selfish' stockpilers for clearing supermarket shelves on This Morning🔥

Margaret Keefe – aka Grime Gran – went viral earlier this week with her expletive-laden tirade against stockpilers clearing out supermarket shelves in the face of coronavirus.

Keefe, a Bethnal Green pensioner who is the grandmother of grime video star Risky Roadz, took over daytime TV today, appearing on Good Morning Britain and speaking to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning.

She blasted “greedy and selfish” people who have been making it harder for the elderly to buy food.

“There’s elderly people going to shelves and leaving them empty,” she said.

Daytime takeover: Keefe appeared on two ITV shows in one day after her video went viral (ITV/This Morning)

“This didn’t happen when I was young, people are greedy and selfish, that’s why I had a rant.”

She said things were “different” during her upbringing in wartime. “(People) shared more. They weren’t worried about materialistic things, like they do today.

“Old people were, you know, so much more respected. You know, it’s like a community. We all need to be together, like we did then. You know, people just didn’t carry on like they are now.”

She continued: “Going back to when I was younger, growing up, a neighbour once knocked on my dear old mum’s door for some soap and my mum cut the bar she had in half. Could you see them doing it now?”

Keefe said she believed coronavirus will “fizzle out,” and that she is being cared for in self-isolation.

“I’ve done as I’m told, but I’m fortunate that I’ve got my daughter and my two grandsons who get everything for me and everything I need.”

Keefe’s original clip was praised after she put hoarders on blast, not holding back as she remembered her wartime upbringing.

“What a bad state of affairs we’re in, I can’t believe what’s fg happening,” she said.

“Anyone going out now can’t get a mask, cause you can’t cause all the greedy fs doubled up on them.

“[I] saw a picture on the internet last night of an elderly lady facing empty shelves, she could not buy a fg thing, give a thought to the elderly and all those that can’t get out.

“I come from a war and don’t remember anything like this, stuff was rationed but we all got out share.”