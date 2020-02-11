🔥Grieving mother uses virtual reality to talk to dead daughter again🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Korean scientists have used virtual reality technology to allow a grieving mother to talk to a virtual copy of her dead child.

Jang Ji-Sung was able to see a recreation of her late daughter Nayeon while taking part in the show “Meeting You”.

Nayeon died when she was seven from an unspecified illness four years ago, according to reports.

The production team spent eight months crafting the child’s likeness, and even tried to accurately recreate her voice.

Tearful Jang wears the ashes of her dead offspring in a charm around her neck to remember her.

The pair met in a digital park setting, with Nayeon wearing a pink dress.

Jang was wearing Vive VR goggles, and broke down when she saw the CGI child.

She says: “Oh my pretty, I have missed you.”

Jang said she hopes to help other bereaved families by appearing in the film

As the encounter unfolds, other members of the family watch on misty eyed from the side of the studio.

A clip of the documentary – created by the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation – shows the jarring scenes.

Speaking after the meeting, Jang said: “Maybe it’s a real paradise. I met Nayeon, who called me with a smile, for a very short time, but it’s a very happy time.

“I think I’ve had the dream I’ve always wanted.”

The encounter took place in a greenscreen-clad studio

During the meeting between the mother and the recreation of her daughter, the projection of the little girl said: “I missed mum a lot.”

Jang replied “I missed you, too.”

At another point the spectral image says “Mummy, you can see that I’m not hurting anymore, right?” as it hands Jang a flower.

The meeting ended with the 3D image lying down and going to sleep.

Jang said she took part in the documentary to help other people who had lost family members.

According to the Mail Online, the mother wrote in her blog: “Three years later, I now think I should love her more than miss her and feel sick so that I can be confident when I meet her later.

“I hope many people will remember Nayeon after watching the show.”