🔥Grey’s Anatomy season 16: 5 best moments from Save the Last Dance for Me🔥

GREY'S ANATOMY – "Save the Last Dance for Me" – DeLuca can't figure out what's going on with his incurable patient Suzanne and he turns to a diagnostics genius, Dr. Riley from UCSF, for help. Bailey checks in on Joey, a foster kid that Ben brought into Grey Sloan. Meanwhile, Amelia is getting the results of her paternity test and Jo confronts her about how she is treating Link on an all-new episode of "Grey's Anatomy," THURSDAY, FEB. 13 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC.

SHANNON WILCOX, GEORGE GERDES Grey’s Anatomy redefines “saving the last dance for me” and breaks our heart.Grey’s Anatomy is taking quite an interesting route in its 16th season. There has been a lot of back and forth with its storyline and plot, and I’m not sure it’s making a whole lot of sense. It’s unclear how they’re going to tackle the Alex Karev angle. I mean, is he just going to be “at his mother’s house” forever? And just never going to answer Jo but answer Richard’s text? What are you doing Grey’s Anatomy?And then there’s the whole Pac-North and Grey-Sloan merger. Is this really necessary? And if all the doctors were going to come back to Grey-Sloan, why’d they leave in the first place? It seems counterproductive at this point.As we head inch closer and closer towards the season 16 finale, I hope that we get more clarification on Alex Karev, and I sincerely hope that Justin Chambers gets the farewell his character deserves. He’s one of the originals!There’s a lot to discuss from this week’s episode, “Save the Last Dance for Me,” so let’s get right into it!Dr. Lauren Riley Bravo, Grey’s Anatomy for giving us a character like Dr. Lauren Riley. But not just for the character, but for the fact that the actress that plays her, Shoshannah Stern is deaf. I love it when a series is inclusive and diverse in every imaginable way, and bringing in Stern was the perfect touch to this episode.Dr. Riley was brought in, under false pretenses, by DeLuca to help treat Suzanne (Sarah Rafferty). The case is a mysterious one, and it seems like no one knows how to get to the bottom of it. Which is why Dr. Riley is brought in as she is a master diagnostician.Of course, her methods are unconventional, but it just might be the way to figure out what’s going on with Suzanne.Team Grey Sloan fights backAh, yes, the typical Grey’s Anatomy plot twist that we all definitely saw coming. After Alex, Richard, Maggie, and Owen left and went to Pac-North, the whole story was getting so weird. I say weird because it was inevitable that they would all find their way back to Grey-Sloan.Which is why I don’t quite understand why we had to deal with all of that just for it to end up the way it has. After getting in a fight with Richard, Catherine decided to buy out Pac-North out of spite, just so Grey-Sloan could absorb it.To fight back, Bailey and company decide to take the reins back in their control and away from Koracick and Catherine. They laid out their terms and left Koracick no choice but to accept it.Not sure we had to take the route we did to get here, but at least everyone is back!The last danceThis is my favorite part of this week’s Grey’s Anatomy episode, hands down. Levi’s patient of the week was an elderly woman who had very little time left to live. She and her husband met while dancing and spent their lives together as dance enthusiasts.As one final gesture, the husband asks Levi to help him plan a ballroom dance for his dying wife, and it’s all the feels. My heart was sinking and exploding all at the same time–and it was simply beautiful.Amelia & LinkFor a while, Amelia and Link’s storyline was the most interesting to me. We have Amelia who has made great strides in her life and finally comes across a nice guy like Link. So it was really infuriating when her pregnancy is turned into an “it might be Owen’s kid” plot point. Was this really necessary?Couldn’t we just let Amelia be happy for once?Here’s to hoping that the paternity test says something other than Owen.So, where is Alex?Grey’s Anatomy needs to address Justin Chambers’ exit in a proper way! He is one of the original cast members from day one, and it would be an incredible shame if Karev’s exit was just chalked up to him running away from Seattle.So far, that’s the only inclination we have in regards to Karev’s character. The show has started planting seeds of his absence by showing that he won’t answer Jo’s texts (but conveniently answers Richard’s?) and then by showing the very apartment at the end of the episode.Can we please make sure this is not the way Alex’s story ends?