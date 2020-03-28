🔥Grey’s Anatomy season 16: 5 best moments from Love of My Life🔥

GREY’S ANATOMY – “Help Me Through the Night” – Following the car crash at Joe’s Bar and subsequent rescue efforts led by the Station 19 firefighters, Grey Sloan doctors work through the night to save the lives of their colleagues. Meanwhile, Amelia worries about sharing her pregnancy revelation with Link. Owen and Teddy take a big step, and Bailey deals with grief over her recent loss when “Grey’s Anatomy” returns THURSDAY, JAN. 23 (9: 00-10: 01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Kelsey McNeal)

JAMES PICKENS JR. Any other Grey’s Anatomy fans recovering from that Richard reveal?Grey’s Anatomy took us for a rollercoaster ride we did not see coming during this episode. What started out as an exciting trip to a surgical innovation conference turned into a trip down memory lane, and a potential love story for Maggie. Yes, Maggie.While Maggie rekindled a crush/romance from her past, Teddy bumped into an old friend that brought up some very jarring and intense memories. In fact, we learned that Teddy was once in love with a woman—who was in a relationship. Like I said, very complicated.I think many of us have been wondering about Cormac—who he is, where he comes from, and most importantly, what’s his deal? I know Grey’s Anatomy fans are very protective over Meredith and if these two might have a potential romance, we need to know more about the guy.The blast into the past reveals that Cormac met his wife at this very same conference. Being there reminds him of their love story and her eventual passing away—which hurt more than I would have liked.And then, of course, there was that tragic Richard reveal. I’m still shook from what happened, and with the Grey’s Anatomy season being cut short due to the coronavirus, I’m wondering if we will find out the end of that storyline (I sure hope so).There’s a lot to process from the episode, “Love of My Life”, so let’s get right to it, shall we?It’s surgical innovation conference time!It’s time to leave the drama of Grey Sloan behind and head to a surgical innovation conference! It’s nice to take a beat and get away from Seattle, especially with everything that has been going down lately.Teddy, Cormac, Maggie, and Richard all head to the conference, and better yet, Richard was going to be presenting his infamous PATH pen there. I know I was excited about this change of scenery—were you?Teddy’s blast from the pastIf you thought you knew everything there was to know about Teddy, you’d be wrong. As we learn in this episode, Teddy once worked with a doctor named Claire in New York City. Claire left NYC after her partner, Allison, tragically passed away on 9/11.There is a deeper story between Teddy, Allison, and Claire—and that story is about Allison having an affair with Teddy. In all these years, Teddy didn’t know that Claire knew about the affair, at least not until she bumped into Claire at the conference.It was a lot for Teddy to grapple with but it also got me thinking. Teddy has a tendency to cheat, and it’s ironic that we learn about this moment from her past as she is currently cheating on Owen with Koracick.Her blast from the past was difficult to process as she learned from Claire that Allison’s last call was to Teddy moments before she died. It was the moment that Claire realized that Allison and Teddy had been together this whole time.Luckily, all is forgiven. Now, there’s just the Hunt/Koracick issue to deal with…Cormac’s romantic love storyGrey’s Anatomy has finally given us some background about Cormac. I have to say that after this week’s episode, I’m a fan of Cormac’s. The conference that the Grey Sloan doctors are attending is the very same one that Cormac met his wife.She was just there on a whim all those years ago, and neither one of them could have seen that love story coming. But it did, and it gave them two beautiful children.However, the tragic part of this story is that his wife eventually dies of cancer. The cancer is a result of a hysterectomy gone wrong due to a medical device. So when a representative from the same company that made the device approaches Cormac and Teddy at the conference, Cormac is more than happy to share his feelings.I think that rep might look for a job in a different industry after that conversation.Maggie’s whirlwind romanceMaggie has had a very tumultuous love life between Jackson and DeLuca, so I definitely didn’t see her conference romance coming. Back during her Tufts days, she had a crush on a resident and lo and behold, that former resident was at this conference.It didn’t take very long for these two to finally share their feelings for one another. It certainly felt a whirlwind romance, but for the first time, in a long time, Maggie seems happy. Something tells me this love story isn’t over after the conference!Sigh, RichardOver the course of this Grey’s Anatomy season, it’s been obvious that something is going on with Richard. I didn’t think it was a health thing, but maybe just a “separating from his wife” and “Alex Karev ditching everyone” thing.But he was able to put that all behind him as he was all set to present at the conference. You all remember his PATH pen, don’t you? Well, Richard is the highlight of the conference, and excitement is certainly in the air!And guess what? Even Catherine shows up to support him.Psych! It’s not actually Catherine. Just Richard imagining her there—supporting him, loving him. It all comes to a head and a brutal realization that something is very wrong with Richard when he begins presenting.He had a genius idea while speaking with “Catherine”, and when that idea is up on the screen, we realize it’s a lot of gibberish. And then it turns into Richard talking all sorts of gibberish.It didn’t take everyone that long to realize something was very wrong, and Richard is immediately rushed to the hospital. So, does he have a brain tumor? Was he having a stroke? What the heck is wrong with Richard?!Someone needs to tell me because I am STRESSED!