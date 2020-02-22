🔥Grey’s Anatomy season 16: 5 best moments from A Diagnosis🔥

GREY’S ANATOMY – “A Hard Pill to Swallow” – Richard finds out Maggie quit Grey Sloan and is concerned about how she’s handling the death of her patient who was her estranged cousin. Bailey returns to work after taking some personal time off, although Koracick doesn’t make her first day as easy as she’d like. Meanwhile, Meredith thinks she might miss DeLuca, and Amelia has an update for Link on her pregnancy on “Grey’s Anatomy” THURSDAY, JAN. 30 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Gilles Mingasson)

ELLEN POMPEO Two relationships come to an end in Grey’s Anatomy Season 16’s A Diagnosis.Grey’s Anatomy brings two relationships to the end of their road during the latest episode. Now, I’m not sure this is a permanent thing or if things will change in the weeks to come. But, whatever the case is, for now, things have ended between DeLuca and Meredith and Link and Amelia.If I’m being completely honest, this season of Grey’s Anatomy has felt like a drag. The stories are uninteresting, and I’m not sure I’m invested in anyone’s story at this point. The only story I did like was that of Amelia and Link’s, but now even that’s over, so what else is there?Not to mention, there is no inkling as to how the series is going to have Alex Karev exit the show. We know Justin Chambers will not appear in any more episodes but are we just going to pretend that he suddenly decided to hate Jo and never return to Seattle?It’s sort of ridiculous and it breaks my heart that an original Grey’s Anatomy character could have such a disappointing exit. But I will wait it out and see how they ultimately decide to do things. Sigh, don’t disappoint us.Suzanne gets better!After hours of no sleep, fighting and breaking up with Meredith, DeLuca and Dr. Riley finally figure out what is going on with Sarah Rafferty’s character, Suzanne. It took a very difficult road to get there, but its nice to see them finally get to the bottom of this medical mystery.But it does cost DeLuca his sanity and relationship with Meredith, and I’m not sure how that will work out in the episodes to come.Grey/DeLuca are over?Alright, guys, what the heck is going on with this relationship?! It’s so infuriating and now it seems things are over for good. In the pursuit of trying to figure out what’s wrong with Suzanne, DeLuca kept himself up for hours.As you may know, DeLuca’s father suffered from mania, and Carina and Meredith are worried that DeLuca is headed down a similar path. And it would seem like it after he blows up in Meredith’s face after figuring out what happened with Suzanne. He’s done, and it seems like his condition may not only be worsening but is in major need of getting help.Amelia makes a decisionWe finally have some clarity on the Amelia and Link front. After spending the day with Maggie, Amelia makes a big decision about her future. Not only does she not ever want to check the paternity test results, but she wants to have people in her life that will love her and the baby regardless of who the father is.This prompts her to make a decision to part ways with Link (ugh, this breaks my heart!).So…seriously, where is Alex?I know, I know, this has been a question I’ve had in my past Grey’s Anatomy articles, but seriously, what is the deal here? Are we ever going to figure out what happened?At least there’s one thing that makes sense–sort of. We know Alex hasn’t been responding to Jo, but now it seems like he isn’t answering Meredith either. If you’re going to disappear and stop talking to everyone, at least make it consistent, Alex.Stay tuned for the conclusion–if it ever happens.Joey’s siblings!This was my favorite part of this week’s Grey’s Anatomy! Thank you, Cormac for reuniting Joey with his siblings. That has been something he’s been trying to do for Joey ever since they got taken away, and it was nice to see that not only were they okay, but they’re doing well!At least Grey’s Anatomy gave us something to be happy about this week.