🔥Greta's mother tells her story🔥

Greta Thunberg’s life story will be explored in a revealing new memoir, written by her mother, opera singer Malena Ernman, which is published next month.

Our House is On Fire touches on “the deep connections” between the suffering of the family and the planet. Greta has had input into the book as well, alongside her father, actor Svante, and sister Beata.

“Aged 11, the eldest stops eating and speaking, and her younger sister struggles to cope,” the book’s blurb on Amazon says, continuing: “Slowly, alongside diagnoses of autism and selective mutism, their desperate parents become aware of another source for their firstborn daughter’s distress: her imperilled future on a rapidly heating planet.”

Ernman also opens up about her own ADHD diagnosis and Beata’s high-functioning disorder.

As with the collection of Thunberg’s speeches, No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference, which has sold more than 240,000 copies, all proceeds from the book will be donated to Greenpeace, the World Wildlife Fund and other non-profit organisations through a foundation.

A spokesperson from publisher Allen Lane told The Londoner: “There are quotes from Greta, recording her growing interest in climate-change science as she withdraws from eating and school. And some from her father Svante.”

They added the book is “written as intensely felt short ‘scenes’ or moments in their lives, from the day in Nov 2014 when Malena gives her last opera performance in Sweden to the day on August 20, 2018 when Greta prints 100 flyers and takes them to school.”

This month the Swedish climate activist was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for the second consecutive year.

In an emphatic review, activist and author Naomi Klein says the book is “an extraordinary account of how one family rose, with unshakable moral clarity, to the tremendous responsibility of being alive at the moment when our immediate collective decisions will determine the fate of life on Earth”.

Gosh, that’s next month’s Tube read sorted.

Boris fails to tempt

The drama continues after National Theatre director Rufus Norris denied he was part of a “Left-of-centre elite”. “What surprises me is that Rufus has denied it,” playwright Jonathan Maitland tells The Londoner. Left-leaning is “healthy” says Maitland, who identifies as anti-everything. “It’s much more fun to say that the Government is a pile of s**t,” he adds, though he claims directors “wouldn’t even read” his recent sell-out play The Last Temptation of Boris Johnson. Even though the work has been called “a Remainer’s wet dream,” he says, “there’s such groupthink they wouldn’t look past the title”.

—

In rock ’n’ roll, everybody sells out, the only question is when. After John Lydon of the Sex Pistols flogged butter, now the Libertines, the London indie rebels behind hits such as Can’t Stand Me Now, are advertising burgers at their bar in Margate. One is called “can’t stand me cow”. Dylan Thomas was wrong: go gentle into that good night.

—

A bold move from Absolute Radio as it launches Absolute Radio 20s, which will only play music released this decade. The station is “born out of insight and an understanding of our audiences”, says Paul Sylvester, Absolute’s content director. But what about an understanding of it being just two months into the 2020s?

The Globe’s all ears for advice on men

Tara Fitzgerald (Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Actors Tara Fitzgerald and Saffron Burrows were among the audience at Shakespeare’s Globe theatre last night for Lorien Haynes’s Everything I Wanted to tell my Daughter about Men.

The black comedy, directed by Fitzgerald, follows a woman who tells her daughter about her former relationships in the hope that she won’t make the same mistakes. Burrows has recently opened up about exploitative casting opportunities in her early career, saying: “There were people you knew that, if you’re going to sit with that person and read a script, don’t go late in the day.”

Over in Mayfair, socialite India Rose James attended The House of Fine Art’s new gallery on Bruton Street. She was joined by models Ikram Abdi Omar, Tigerlily Taylor — daughter of Queen drummer Roger — and Darius Trabalza. Together they were celebrating the launch of Artcells XXI, “the world’s first asset-based, tokenised contemporary art exhibition”. No? Us neither.

SW1A

George Freeman MP reflects on how to deal with “being fired unexpectedly in a reshuffle”. The ex-transport minister made for the mountains: “A joy to get away from the Westminster bubble into the high Alps and remember what really matters in attempting a public-service life well lived.” Freeman adds: “Something about high mountains… is deeply good for the soul.” Yes — après ski. And as political exile goes, it beats Siberia.

—

The Conservatives are hiring a political adviser. They list one “desirable characteristic” as “good political judgment”. So that’s out with “weirdos and misfits” and in with judgment then. Whoever could have predicted that?

—

Roll up for memorabilia as LBC’s Iain Dale launches his shop full of arcana, such as a Michael Portillo baseball cap (£20) and a CD featuring politicians reading from “political classics”. One for the purists.

Novelist wears his heart on the sleeve

Derek Owusu (Getty Images)

Writer Derek Owusu is a traditional man who prefers physical books to a Kindle — most of the time. The Teaching my Brother to Read author, the first novelist to be published by Stormzy’s imprint #Merky Books, told an audience at Daunt Books Hampstead: “I like it when I’m on the Tube and I’m reading Anna Karenina and people can see it.” This doesn’t always work in his favour: “I went to a Waterstones, and I took a copy of Lolita up to the till and the guy looked at me like, ‘You dirty bastard!’

Quote of the day

‘They all actually hold their hands like guns like kids when they are rehearsing’

Phoebe Waller-Bridge admires the stuntmen on the Bond set

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (WireImage)