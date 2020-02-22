🔥Greta Thunberg to speak to young activists as she joins climate strike in Bristol🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg is set to travel to the UK to take part in a youth protest in Bristol.

The 17-year-old Swede will be joining the Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate on College Green on Friday, February 28.

One of the organisers, Milly Sibson, also 17, from Bristol, said: “We are all just so excited — everyone is so excited about the thought of hearing her talk.

“I would love the chance to meet her because she is the founder of this movement and she is so important to it — she is an idol even though she is younger than me.

“We really hope loads of people join us to welcome her to Bristol.”

Ms Thunberg is expected to travel by train to the strike where she will make a speech before joining a samba band-acocompanied march.

Izzy Smitheson, 17, from BYS4C, told the BBC Ms Thunberg had contacted the group because she “wanted to strike with us”.

She added: “We didn’t have a strike planned, so it’s a lot of last-minute organisation.

“The whole Bristol community has come together to make it happen. We think Greta’s presence will make it very big and bring a lot of energy to the strike.”

Milly said Greta had originally planned to visit London, but as the area planned for the protest in the capital was too small the organisers had recommended Bristol instead.

The city was awarded the title of European Green Capital in 2015.

Ms Thunberg started missing lessons most Fridays two years ago so she could protest outside the Swedish parliament building.

This turned out to be the beginning of a huge environmental movement around the world.