Greta Thunberg’s school climate strikes are the latest to be hit by coronavirus, as the teenage activist moved her campaigning online.

The Swedish 17-year-old has told her followers to conduct their weekly strikes online rather than hold large gatherings, in a bid to stem the Covid-19 outbreak.

Hundreds of young demonstrators shared photos of themselves using the hashtag #ClimateStrikeOnline to show they had missed school.

Thunberg tweeted: “In a crisis we change our behaviour and adapt to the new circumstances for the greater good of society.

“We young people are the least affected by this virus but it’s essential that we act in solidarity with the most vulnerable and that we act in the best interest of our common society.”

Swedish activist Isabelle Axelsson posted a photo of herself holding a climate strike poster, saying: “In the face of the novel coronavirus pandemic it is important that we all take care of ourselves and others and reduce risk.

“That is why I am joining the Fridays For Future digital strike.”

Brit climate campaigner Elijah Mckenzie-Jackson, 16, tweeted: “Day 1 of my #climatestrikeonline ,Week 7 of my 2020 weekly climate strike. You may be by yourself striking today but you are never alone in the battle for climate justice!”

Some countries including Italy have banned large gatherings and entered lockdown in a desperate bid to halt the pandemic, with France becoming the latest to shut down all schools on Thursday.

The UK has so far refused to implement any drastic “social distancing” measures, prompting a storm of criticism.

Boris Johnson insisted his prudence was based on scientific advice from the government’s top medical advisers.

Scientists have now warned that between 5,000 and 10,000 people in the UK could already be infected with the virus. Confirmed cases currently stand at 596, with ten deaths.