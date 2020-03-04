🔥Greta Thunberg slams EU climate action and hits out at 'betrayal'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Greta Thunberg hit out at the EU’s action on climate change likening their plans to a “betrayal”.

Speaking to the European Parliament’s environment, public health and food safety committee, the teenage climate activist said that the EU’s target of carbon neutrality by 2050 was not enough.

She said: “The longer you keep running away from [the] truth, the bigger the betrayal towards your own children.”

In a reference to the widespread school strikes for climate the 17-year-old is credited with popularising, Ms Thunberg said: “When your children set off the fire alarm, you went outside and smelled the air. You stated that the house was actually burning…

“But then you went inside, finished your dinner and watched a movie. You didn’t even call the fire department.”

Greta Thunberg – In pictures

Ms Thunberg, speaking in Brussels, continued: “When your house is on fire you don’t wait a few more years before putting it out.

“When the EU presents this climate law… you indirectly admit surrender.”

Before the start of Ms Thunberg’s speech, EU officials welcomed her to the meeting by comparing their attitude towards the climate favourably with the US, Australia and Brazil.

The US has filed to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement, which it describes as putting an “unfair economic burden” on its workers.

Environment activist Thunberg meets EU chiefs

Brazil’s foreign minister recently denied the existence of “a climate change catastrophe”. while the UN criticised Australia last year for falling behind on emissions commitments.

But Ms Thunberg appeared to reject this comparison, saying: “Neither the awareness nor the politics that is needed are anywhere near sight…

“We have lots of brilliant solutions… We have unprecedented wealth… What we do not have is awareness, leadership and above all time…

“The EU must lead the way… you yourselves declared that we are in a climate and environment emergency… you said that this was an existential threat… now you must prove you mean it.”

The ten-minute speech was met with a long standing ovation by the audience.

It comes days after she addressed crowds in Bristol and vowed not to be “silent while the world is on fire”.