The most recent headlines in your inbox

Greta Thunberg has said it really is “extremely likely” she’s become infected with coronavirus.

The Swedish climate activist revealed that she’s self-isolated going back fortnight as a precaution since returning from her tour of Europe.

She said she has since developed outward indications of Covid-19 along with her father, Savante Thunberg, but is not tested because of restrictions in Sweden.

The 17-year-old wrote within an Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon: “Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, a similar time as my dad – who traveled [sic] with me from Brussels.

“I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My father experienced exactly the same symptoms, but a lot more intense sufficient reason for a fever.

(AFP via Getty Images)

“In Sweden you can’t test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re looking for emergent treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to remain in the home and isolate themselves. I’ve therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s likely that I’ve had it extremely, given the combined circumstances and symptoms.”

Europe is just about the epicentre of the pandemic, week with cases outpacing China last, where in fact the outbreak began.

She added that she “almost didn’t feel ill” and wants it to become a lesson to others they should practice social distancing in order never to infect others.

It comes because the UK enters its first day of nationwide lockdown after thousands flouted advice to help keep 6ft from others and steer clear of large gatherings on the weekend.

Critics have accused the Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven of playing “Russian roulette” with 10m citizens through his ‘herd immunity’ strategy of allowing broad infections to improve, while protecting vulnerable groups.

Ms Thunberg added: “We who don’t participate in a risk group have a massive responsibility, our actions could possibly be the difference between life and death for most others.

“Please keep that at heart, follow the advice from experts as well as your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the herpes virus. And be sure you look after one another and help those in need always.”