🔥Greta Thunberg meets 'role model' Malala Yousafzai at Oxford University🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Greta Thunberg met Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai at the University of Oxford and called the education campaigner her “role model”.

Ms Yousafzai, 22, was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman after campaigning for girls to be educated in her native Pakistan at the age of 15.

She now studies philosophy, politics and economics at Oxford, and shared a photo on social media of the pair together on Tuesday.

“She’s the only friend I’d skip school for,” wrote Ms Yousafzai on Twitter.

The Swede, who is in the UK for a youth protest in Bristol on Friday, repaid the favour to her fellow activist, describing Ms Yousafzai as her “role model”.

Greta tweeted: “So… today I met my role model. What else can I say?”

They met at Ms Yousafzai’s college, Lady Margaret Hall, to discuss their activism and talk with students.

The college’s master, Alan Rusbridger, posted a photo of Greta with some of his students and said he was “honoured” to host her.

“Grateful she found time to talk to some of our students about science, voting, the limits of protest, divestment, real zero v net zero, and much more,” he tweeted.

The meeting of the two young campaigners was noticed around Oxford too, with lecturer Jennifer Cassidy tweeting to say she spotted them.

Greta Thunberg meets with students at LMH College at the University of Oxford (ALAN RUSBRIDGER via REUTERS)

“Reason unlimited why I love this place. I walk out my door, up one street and see @Malala and @GretaThunberg talking outside,” she posted.

“Two powerful young women standing for justice, truth and equality for all. So many, are so grateful, for all that you do. Keep shining bright.”