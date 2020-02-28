🔥Greta Thunberg in Bristol: Huge crowds wait to hear from activist as thousands of people bring city to a standstill🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Thousands of people are waiting for Greta Thunberg to address them as part of a climate change demonstration that is bringing Bristol city centre to a standstill.

The Swedish teenager declared the environmental movement within Bristol was “strong” as she arrived at its main train station on Friday morning, ahead of her speech to the Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate and a march through the city centre.

Asked why she had chosen to visit Bristol particularly, she said: “Many different reasons, the movement is very strong here and I had contact with people who were here.”

She said she hoped the event would be a “gathering of people standing together in solidarity”.

Avon and Somerset Police and Bristol council predicted “major disruption” as roads were closed and buses diverted.

Some schools have agreed to let pupils attend, with at least two shutting for the protest.

Police also warned of the potential for protesters to be hurt from “tripping or being crushed by crowds”. But organisers insisted adequate safety measures were in place and accused authorities of “patronising” them.

Greta arrived in Bristol by train before being given a police escort from Temple Meads station to College Green in an “environmentally friendly” Nissan Leaf car.

Ms Thunberg founded the school strike movement by sitting in solitude outside the Swedish parliament in 2018 and has since inspired millions across the world.

She was being joined on stage today by ornithologist Mya-Rose Craig, 17, who became the youngest person in the UK to be awarded an honorary doctorate.​

Ahead of the march, Mya-Rose said: “In 2018, Bristol was the first city to declare a climate emergency and also the first to declare an ecological emergency.

“I am excited and honoured to be sharing a stage with Greta, demanding immediate and substantial action from governments around the world on climate.”