🔥Grenfell Tower architect 'expected specialist firm to handle cladding'🔥

Architects on the controversial Grenfell Tower refurbishment project expected a specialist firm to handle cladding of the tower as the work was so “complex”, the inquiry heard today.

Studio E Architects was selected for the major overhaul of the high-rise block without a competitive procurement process, interview or design competition, as it was already working on a new school and sports centre next door.

The firm’s founder, Andrzej Kuszell, yesterday conceded that his team lacked experience in high-rise residential refurbishments, and in a competitive process the company would likely not have been selected to work on Grenfell.

Giving evidence this morning, Bruce Sounes, the leading architect on the project, said he had expected another firm to be appointed to deal with cladding the 120-home tower.

Workers stand inside the burnt out remains of the Grenfell tower (REUTERS)

He said the company initially “didn’t expect” to be handling cladding the block itself, but would lay the groundwork in areas such as price.

“Something as discrete and sophisticated as over-cladding is usually, in my experience, let as a single contract to a specialist subcontractor”, he told the hearing.

“Your question is inferring we would be designing something specialist, which we didn’t expect to be doing.”

The cladding has been identified as a major contributing factor in the 2017 fire which claimed the lives of 72 Grenfell residents.

Grenfell Tower memorial (REUTERS)

Mr Sounes called the Grenfell refurbishment – carried out between 2012 and 2016 – a “complex project”, adding: “It was a high-rise, existing building with a single means of escape.

“That means of escape was internal, it was a building which was going to be altered quite significantly with residents in it. Tackling that was pretty complex.”

In a 2012 email when Studio E was first being approached over Grenfell, Mr Sounes referred to the block as a ‘poor relative’ to the nearby Kensington Academy and Leisure Centre, which it was already working on.

Asked to explain the comment, he said the budget of up to £6million for Grenfell “sounded like too little”. The budget was later increased to £8.1million.

The hearing continues.