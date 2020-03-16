🔥Grenfell inquiry architect is taken ill with suspected coronavirus🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

An architect sitting on the Grenfell Tower Inquiry panel is ill with suspected coronavirus, it was announced today.

Thouria Istephan, an award-winning partner at Foster + Partners, has symptoms of Covid-19 and will not be present at the inquiry centre in Paddington today as evidence is set to continue.

In today’s announcement the inquiry said: “Some of her symptoms are similar to those of Covid-19 but it is too early to know whether she has contracted the virus.”

Survivors and relatives of victims have been attending hearings each day alongside teams of lawyers, journalists, and chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick.

The inquiry has warned any participants who feel unwell or are concerned to stay away. They can instead follow proceedings via a live-stream

Today’s evidence, from a fire safety consultant, is due to be heard. But the inquiry is consulting “core participants” about options over the coming weeks.