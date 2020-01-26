🔥Grenfell campaigners call for inquiry to be delayed if new panellist is not appointed soon🔥

Survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire have called for phase two of the inquiry to be delayed if a new panellist is not appointed soon.
The public inquiry into the blaze has faced controversy after it was revealed that one of its panellists, Benita Mehra, has links to the company which made the tower’s combustible cladding.
Ms Mehra, who quit on Saturday evening, had previously ran an organisation that last year accepted a £71,000 grant from Arconic.
The government today said that it had not been possible to replace her before Phase 2 of the inquiry begins tomorrow.
Grenfell United, which represents those who escaped the fire and bereaved families, has now issued a statement decrying the “indifference” former residents have faced.
A spokesperson said: “We had to fight until the final hours to remove a panelist with connections to Arconic shows us we are still fighting the indifference we faced before and after the fire.
“We have been assured that a new panellist will be added to the Inquiry as soon as possible. If that promise looks to be broken in the weeks ahead, we will call for the Inquiry to be put on hold. We deserve a fair crack at justice and will continue to fight for it.”
Ms Mehra was appointed shortly before Christmas for the second phase of the inquiry, which will consider evidence about the lead-up to the 2017 disasater, which killed 72 people.
The first phase of the inquiry began evidential hearings in June 2018 and did not produce a final report, which castigated the London Fire Brigade, until October last year, 16 months later.
Grenfell United have also asked the inquiry to change how it deals with those affected.
The group said: “We need to know that the Inquiry team will change how it deals with families. We’ve raised concerns many times now about the indifference shown towards bereaved and survivors by the Secretary of the Inquiry, Mark Fisher. This cannot go on.
“We need to know that the Inquiry team will change how it deals with families, remove any blockages that staff may be creating and bring this process back to putting families at the centre”.
A spokesperson for the Cabinet Office, said: “As with any public appointment, due process has been followed in this case, and Benita Mehra’s appointment was approved.”