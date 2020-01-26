🔥Grenfell campaigners call for inquiry to be delayed if new panellist is not appointed soon🔥

Survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire have called for phase two of the inquiry to be delayed if a new panellist is not appointed soon.

The public inquiry into the blaze has faced controversy after it was revealed that one of its panellists, Benita Mehra, has links to the company which made the tower’s combustible cladding.

Ms Mehra, who quit on Saturday evening, had previously ran an organisation that last year accepted a £71,000 grant from Arconic.

The government today said that it had not been possible to replace her before Phase 2 of the inquiry begins tomorrow.

Grenfell United, which represents those who escaped the fire and bereaved families, has now issued a statement decrying the “indifference” former residents have faced.

A spokesperson said: “We had to fight until the final hours to remove a panelist with connections to Arconic shows us we are still fighting the indifference we faced before and after the fire.

“We have been assured that a new panellist will be added to the Inquiry as soon as possible. If that promise looks to be broken in the weeks ahead, we will call for the Inquiry to be put on hold. We deserve a fair crack at justice and will continue to fight for it.”