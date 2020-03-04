🔥Grenfell architect 'can't recall plans for disabled to flee a blaze', inquiry told🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The lead architect on the Grenfell Tower refurbishment cannot remember considering how disabled residents would get out of the high-rise block in the event of fire, he told the inquiry today.

Bruce Sounes, from Studio E Architects, said issues around escape routes and smoke ventilation had been prioritised over how fire might spread through the building during planning for the major revamp of the block in 2012.

But questioned this morning, he conceded he cannot remember assessing how disabled residents would be able to flee the tower, which had a single narrow staircase as the escape route.

A November 2012 email to Studio E colleagues working on the project had confirmed there would be “no refuges” for disabled people, and said: “Mass evacuation is not part of the existing fire strategy.”

The Grenfell Tower fire in June 2017 killed 72 people (Getty Images)

The email asserted: “Generally people stay in their flat unless their flat is on fire. I assume the intention is for vulnerable people to refuge in other flats on the same floor before being evacuated by the fire brigade.”

Mr Sounes confirmed he would have received the email but told the inquiry: “I can’t remember any specific conversation or whether the topic ever came up. So I can’t confirm or otherwise.”

Counsel to the inquiry, Kate Grange QC asked: “Do you remember considering what was required by way of inclusive design to accommodate the evacuation of the disabled?”

Mr Sounes replied: “No.”

He was shown documents, drafted by contractors Exova on fire safety, which assessed ventilation and evacuation routes in Grenfell but overlooked issues of how fire might spread inside and outside of the building.

Mr Sounes – who had expressed an early concern that Exova’s fire safety assessment was “embryonic” – said he had not been concerned by the omissions at that stage of the planning, or the lack of reference to cladding the outside of the tower.

“The priority was understanding the escape and the ventilation”, he said.

In a fire safety report drawn up by Exova in 2012, it was stated “proposed changes will have no adverse effect on the building in relation to external fire spread”, adding that this position would be “confirmed by an analysis in a future issue of this report”.

Mr Sounes told the inquiry he could not remember reading that line of the report and had not asked Exova for further explanation.

The inquiry continues.