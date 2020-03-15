🔥Gremio squad wear masks in protest at playing during coronavirus pandemic: 'Life must take precedence'🔥

Players from Brazilian club Gremio sported face masks ahead of their match against Sao Luiz on Sunday in protest at having to carry on playing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Campeonato Gaucho tie at the Arena do Gremio in Porto Alegre on Sunday was played with no fans in attendance as part of measures in the northern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul aimed at halting the spread of Covid-19.

However, many in the Brazilian and wider South American football community believe that playing behind closed doors is simply not enough, with most major sports leagues around the world now suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Gremio squad emerged from the tunnel ahead of the 2-2 draw against Sao Luiz – in which they fought back from being 2-0 down inside 20 minutes to claim a share of the spoils – wearing masks and kept them on as they lined up before the game before removing them ahead of kick-off.

Coach Renato Portaluppi also sported a face mask in his post-match press conference.

“This protest by the players to take the field wearing masks makes implicit our support for the championship to be halted,” Paulo Luz, Gremio’s director of football, said in quotes reported by Brazilian website UOL.

“Life must take precedence.”

