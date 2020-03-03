🔥Greggs has 'exceptional year' after launching vegan sausage roll but February storms hit business🔥

Greggs has warned February’s storms and floods have hit business although it has seen a massive spike in sales and profits for last year, after the company launched its vegan sausage roll.

The baker said that it had a very strong start to 2020 in January, “but significant slowdown in February due to storms”.

Coronavirus is also causing some uncertainty, chief executive Roger Whiteside said, although he said 2019 had been “an exceptional year”.

Sales were up by 13.5 per cent at Greggs to nearly £1.2 billion in 2019.

Profit before tax also rose, by 31 per cent to £108.3 million, the company said.

It opened 138 new shops while closing 41, leaving 2,050 branches of Greggs open across the country at the end of the year.

Mr Whiteside said: “2019 was an exceptional year of progress for Greggs, during which we experienced a sustained increase in customer visits as increased awareness and appreciation of our brand gathered momentum.

“There is some uncertainty in the outlook, particularly given the potential impact of coronavirus.

“This aside we expect to make year-on-year progress and will do so from a strong financial position, supporting our investment for further growth whilst also delivering good returns for all stakeholders.”

PA Media contributed to this article