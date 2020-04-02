🔥Greg James praises power of radio as listeners come together for BBC's Great British Singalong🔥

Greg James hailed radio’s power to bring people together in difficult times as he kicked off the BBC’s Great British Singalong.

The special initiative saw BBC Radio 1, Radio 2, 6Music, 1Xtra and Asian Network listeners pick five singalong tracks to lift the nation’s spirits during the coronavirus crisis.

On Thursday morning, Radio 1 Breakfast host James kicked things off by praising radio’s ability to unite people before introducing his listeners’ choice.

“What a unique moment,” he said. “It’s taken us a week to work out what to play.

“We’ve veered from funny, stupid songs, but what we’ve landed on is the perfect song because radio has always been brilliant at bringing people together and particularly at this time its powers are magnetised.”

“Isolation doesn’t mean you have to be lonely. Radio is a great pal to all of us. We’d love to see you singing along. This is a massive, brilliant community.”

James’ listeners voted for Florence and the Machine’s cover of You Got The Love, with many writing on Twitter that hearing the track made them feel emotional.

Radio 2’s Dermot O’Leary admitted that he was also feeling a little tearful after his colleague’s remarks, telling James “Stop making me cry with your lovely speech!” before playing his listeners’ choice of Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond.

During the singalong takeover, fans – and fellow BBC presenters – shared videos of themselves getting into the spirit and singing and dancing to the five special tracks.

6Music’s Lauren Laverne introduced Prince’s Raspberry Beret before handing over to Radio1Xtra’s Dotty, who was broadcasting from home.

“It’s nice to be under the duvet, I’m not gonna lie to you Lauren,” she said, before playing Toast by rising reggae star Koffee.

Asian Network presenter Harpz Kaur then finished things off by playing Panjabi MC’s Mundian To Bach Ke.

Many Twitter users said that the singalong takeover had helped to boost their spirits during a difficult and uncertain time.

Last month, BBC DJs joined radio hosts across Europe in playing Gerry and the Pacemakers’ track You’ll Never Walk Alone at the same time in a display of solidarity during the coronavirus pandemic.