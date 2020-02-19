🔥Greg James misses Radio 1 Breakfast show after partying at the Brit Awards🔥

Greg James failed to show up for his Breakfast show after a big night at the Brit Awards.

The DJ, 34, did not feature in his usual morning slot on BBC Radio 1 following last night’s music industry bash.

He was replaced at the last minute by former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant Adele Roberts, who usually takes the slot before James’, from 4am to 6.30am.

Informing listeners that she would be filling in for James, she quipped: “Yeah, about that. Radio 1 Breakfast with Adele Roberts – I can’t believe this is happening.”

She then joked that her colleague was a “dirty little no show” before appealing to fans to track him down.

“Has anyone seen him, on anyone’s Instagram?” she asked, adding: “The last I saw him was… you know Grace on Breakfast, he was on Grace’s Instagram Stories about midnight. I saw a flash of him with Yannis from Foals.”

“If you do spot him, please do send him our way.”

Writing on Twitter, she said: “Anybody seen @gregjames? Accidentally doing @BBCR1 breakfast atm… Post #Brits.”

James posted a snap of himself on the red carpet at the event last night, hailing rapper Dave as “performance of the night by a million miles” and joking that his 6.30am start was “gonna be fun.”

“All the best ones won,” he wrote. “Foals, Dave (PERFORMANCE OF THE NIGHT BY A MILLION MILES), Celeste, Mabel, Billie, Capaldi, Stormzy.

“What a night. 6.30am is gonna be fun.”

James’ fans shared their amusement at his no-show on Twitter and hailed Roberts as “a hero” for extending her shift to cover for him.

Others suggested that his disappearance could mark the start of another of his memorable hide and seek stunts.

Last year James memorably spent 31 hours in an escape room ahead of the Brits, trying to crack the code with the help of listeners.

Last night’s Brit Awards saw the likes of Stormzy, Dave, Lewis Capaldi and Billie Eilish all recognised for their music.