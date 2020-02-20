🔥Greg James found: Radio 1 star discovers he's been held in the Shard by Mollie King and Alan Carr🔥

BBC Radio 1’s Who’s Got Greg stunt came to a dramatic end as Greg James learned that he had been taken to the 39th floor of the Shard by Alan Carr and Mollie King.

The Breakfast show host was ‘captured’ by the unlikely duo following a Brit Awards after party on Wednesday morning.

After missing his usual presenting slot, James asked listeners to help work out where he was – and who had taken him – as part of the Who’s Got Greg? challenge.

He then spent almost 39 hours in the near-empty room as his fans then worked tirelessly to untangle a series of cryptic clues.

(Twitter @BBCR1)

James recalled that he was “blindfolded” with a red scarf, and that his captor had a “posh voice.”

A voicemail on a phone outside his room left a number which was later revealed to belong to pop star Lizzo, who apologised for a “spill.”

Fans noted that Radio 1 host King had worn a key on her dress at the Brit Awards. Another huge hint of her involvement came when a listener found a USB stick with BBC branding on Chiltern Street, near Brit after party hotspot Chiltern Firehouse.

Greg James Explains ‘No Show’ At Radio 1 Breakfast Show

The USB was filled with photos of King’s recent outfits.

Another voice message from Lizzo pointed fans towards a “dry cleaners by the river,” near a “Dominos, across from the big Tesco.”

After some Google Maps sleuthing, dedicated fan headed to the dry cleaners – and picked up a green jacket with a disposable camera in the pocket.

Fans noted that Alan Carr wore a similar style on the night of the Brits – and that he’d pinned a key to his lapel during a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

A listener then took the disposable camera to get developed, with one photo featuring the code 22129.

James then put the numbers into the padlock on his door – and was greeted by a laughing King and Carr, who told him that he had been in the Shard all along.

The comedian joked that he could smell “Lynx” and “desperation” in James’ room.

The exhausted DJ noted the irony of him being trapped “in the most visible building in London.”

Last year, James spent 31 hours in an escape room while fans tried to crack a series of clues, in an experience that he branded “worse than climbing Ben Nevis.”