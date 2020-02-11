🔥Greenwich 'garden suburb' to offer discounted homes to local buyers🔥

Some homes at Kidbrooke Village are to be sold with ‘discounts’ to eligible buyers who live or work in Greenwich borough.

Downhill from the leafy slopes of Blackheath, there is no trace of the former Ferrier council estate.

The concrete tower blocks and houses have been bulldozed to make way for Kidbrooke Village.

Described by builder Berkeley Homes as a “new garden suburb”, the scheme offers homes, shops, a school, health centre, leisure facilities, a hotel and a new transport interchange at Kidbrooke station, with a 16-minute commute to London Bridge.

It is a surprisingly green setting, bordered by attractive Sutcliffe Park, which has a lake and wetlands, while newly landscaped areas across the 276-acre neighbourhood form a series of “outdoor rooms”.

The latest phase in Kidbooke Village has flats from £437,500

Well-designed apartment blocks and terrace townhouses overlook this green expanse and buyers are looking at this area with fresh eyes.

Up to 4,500 homes are being built and they’re a step up for the postcode with smart, space-efficient interiors.

Centrum Court, the latest phase, has flats from £437,500.

Buyers who live or work in Greenwich borough and have an income of less than £80,000 can get a 30 per cent “discount” under a special shared equity scheme.

Buyers pay only 70 per cent of the purchase price, but have to repay 30 per cent of market value on resale. Call 020 8150 5151.